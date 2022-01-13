Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Price Down 4.4% After Insider Selling

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $49.51 and last traded at $49.68. 5,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 814,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

Specifically, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,659 shares of company stock worth $2,990,777. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

