Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 25,947 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,947 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.31% of Entegris worth $52,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $135.16 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Entegris news, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,628. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

