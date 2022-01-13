Barclays Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $148.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by Barclays from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $137.47 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.39 and a 200-day moving average of $119.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

