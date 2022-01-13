ankrETH (aEth) Price Reaches $3,222.97 on Exchanges

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One ankrETH coin can currently be bought for $3,222.97 or 0.07365638 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ankrETH has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. ankrETH has a market cap of $94.53 million and approximately $4,647.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00059845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006905 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ankrETH

ankrETH (aEth) is a coin. ankrETH's total supply is 29,330 coins. The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

ankrETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

