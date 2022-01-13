Zacks: Analysts Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). TransAct Technologies posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

TACT opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.01 million, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.96. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06.

In other news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $75,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 17,280 shares of company stock worth $195,697 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.