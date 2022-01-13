Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 1.39. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,235,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,870,000 after buying an additional 115,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,334,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,932,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,896,000 after purchasing an additional 402,362 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,790,000 after purchasing an additional 68,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

