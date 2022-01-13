Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLAB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.77.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $189.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.98 and a 200-day moving average of $168.66. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $496,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,255 shares of company stock worth $2,474,083. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,944,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,540,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after acquiring an additional 79,220 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,213,000 after buying an additional 67,548 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

