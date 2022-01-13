OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OPGN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on OpGen in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a positive rating for the company.

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.83. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 829.32%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 502.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 72,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 91,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 64.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 125,309 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

