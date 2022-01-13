Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $158.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $186.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COUP. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $150.84 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.83 and its 200-day moving average is $217.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $89,520.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,695 shares of company stock worth $26,568,973. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Coupa Software by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Coupa Software by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

