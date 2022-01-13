Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Upgraded at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

LAC has been the topic of several other reports. increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Lithium Americas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE:LAC opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

