Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Rating Lowered to Underweight at KeyCorp

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -193.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,383 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 57,131.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,403 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,747,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,966,000 after purchasing an additional 898,767 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 45.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 864,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.