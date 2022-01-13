Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

Shares of SO stock opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.24. Southern has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $69.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Southern by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

