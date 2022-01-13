FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $41.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 123,046 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 403,251 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,941,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

