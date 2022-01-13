FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.
Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $41.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 123,046 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 403,251 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,941,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
