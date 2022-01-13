Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,841,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257,850 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $70,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,349,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.