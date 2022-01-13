Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $166.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

