Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 851 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in FMC by 15.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in FMC by 22.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 20.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 404,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,818,000 after purchasing an additional 68,332 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in FMC by 29.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMC. Mizuho increased their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC stock opened at $111.24 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

