Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Primoris Services worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,195,000 after purchasing an additional 611,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,099,000 after acquiring an additional 588,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 104.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,519,000 after purchasing an additional 408,799 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 1,988.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 305,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter worth about $8,921,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

