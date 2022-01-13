Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 759.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.9% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 290 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $234.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 648,739 shares of company stock worth $204,064,883.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

