88,353 Shares in Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 88,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Recruiter.com Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Recruiter.com Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS RCRT opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Recruiter.com Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89.

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recruiter.com Group, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

