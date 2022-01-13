Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 451,949 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Air Industries Group worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Air Industries Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Air Industries Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

