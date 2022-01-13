Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.43% of AutoWeb worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, State Street Corp purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

AUTO has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. AutoWeb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

