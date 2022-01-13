Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 71,311 Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Eneti at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETI. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eneti by 211.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 262,979 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in shares of Eneti by 44.3% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 217,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 66,670 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eneti by 53.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 30,425 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NETI shares. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NETI stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $87.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.20. Eneti Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47). Eneti had a negative net margin of 226.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eneti Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Eneti’s payout ratio is currently -0.11%.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

