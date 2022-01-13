Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

NYSE:WPM opened at $40.30 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.