TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.68.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,679,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $658.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $517.37 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $623.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $627.24.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.