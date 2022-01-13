Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947,612 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.15% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $2,399,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,957,000 after acquiring an additional 385,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,263,000 after acquiring an additional 198,440 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,635,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,227,000 after buying an additional 61,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

