1,028 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Datadog by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Datadog by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.57.

Datadog stock opened at $146.33 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,045.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $2,404,068.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $613,984.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,160,451 shares of company stock worth $375,955,941. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

