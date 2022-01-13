First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $265,000 Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTLA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA opened at $97.96 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $202.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

