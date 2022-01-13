KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 382.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.24.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

