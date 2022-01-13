Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,210 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 50,067 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Valero Energy by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after buying an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.26. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

