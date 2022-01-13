Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,954,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.52% of Ryanair worth $875,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Ryanair by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

RYAAY stock opened at $114.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.58. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $94.68 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average of $108.67.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 25.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYAAY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.08.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.