Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 407,633 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 407,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.11% of NICE worth $556,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of NICE by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in NICE during the second quarter valued at $4,493,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NICE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NICE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in NICE by 22.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.08.

NICE stock opened at $277.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.05 and a 200-day moving average of $282.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

