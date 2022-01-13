Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes Position in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,053,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000.

NASDAQ:ARGUU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Argus Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19.

