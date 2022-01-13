Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $280,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $490.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

