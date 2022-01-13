Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

CWAN stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,859,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,830,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,483,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,732,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.