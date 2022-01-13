Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.
CWAN stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,859,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,830,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,483,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,732,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
