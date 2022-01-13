Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $435,000 in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.44% of Pine Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $9,690,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,810,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $5,032,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,277,000.

Shares of PTOC opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.80.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

