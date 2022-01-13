Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $14.09.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
