Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $14.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

