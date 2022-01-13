Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMADY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $70.76 on Monday. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $58.34 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.99.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $871.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

