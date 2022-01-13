Brokerages Set Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) PT at $40.33

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFPZF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CFPZF stock opened at $26.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. Canfor has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

