Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

