FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives GBX 99.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 99.86 ($1.36).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FGP shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.55) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.56) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.28) to GBX 103 ($1.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.45) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.45) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 103.28 ($1.40) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 69.50 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.70 ($1.50). The company has a market capitalization of £771.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.80.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

