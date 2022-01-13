Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Receives $75.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth $674,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth $6,105,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth $326,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $1.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

