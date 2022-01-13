Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s current price.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.20.

NYSE:AAP opened at $237.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $143.15 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

