Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FIVE. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.35.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $180.28 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $165.25 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.44. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

