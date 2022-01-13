CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CVI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

NYSE:CVI opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 1.78. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.