JustInvest LLC Has $471,000 Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

JustInvest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 34.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 44,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYF opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

