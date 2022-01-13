Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stake Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Dover by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.69.

DOV opened at $181.29 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.30 and a 200-day moving average of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

