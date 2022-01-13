Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,160 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cerner by 484.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,889 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cerner by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,201 shares during the period. Nitorum Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock opened at $92.20 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

