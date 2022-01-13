Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 686.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 43,644 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

