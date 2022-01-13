iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Reduced by 55I LLC

55I LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

IWO stock opened at $276.09 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $267.91 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

