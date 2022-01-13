SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $737.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $435.77 and a one year high of $763.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $709.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $644.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.74.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

